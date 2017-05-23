May 23 Universal Corp

* Universal corporation reports annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $1.64

* Q4 revenue $650 million

* Universal corp says "as we move into fiscal year 2018, we are forecasting that global flue-cured tobacco production outside of china will increase by about 9%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: