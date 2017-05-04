UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Universal Electronics Inc
* Universal electronics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.41
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $171 million to $179 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 to $0.82
* Q1 sales $161.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Electronics Inc says expect average annual sales growth of 5% to 10% and average earnings per share growth of 10% to 20%
* Universal Electronics -in Q2 of 2017, expects to record between $0.8 million and $1.0 million of severance payments associated with closure of southern china factory
* Universal Electronics Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted non-GAAP net sales to range between $172 million and $180 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $181.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources