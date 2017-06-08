UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd:
* Heilongjiang province Jintian Aixin Medicine Distribution Co entered into agreement with Lu Baocai
* Pursuant to agreement unit of co agreed to acquire, land development right at consideration of RMB84 million
* Consideration will be partially settled by cash and balance of consideration will be settled by issuance of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources