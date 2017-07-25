FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Universal Health Services Q2 earnings per share $1.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc:

* Universal Health Services, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter financial results and revises 2017 full year earnings guidance

* Q2 revenue $2.61 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.66 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.91

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.94

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.50 to $8.00

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

