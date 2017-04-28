BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :
* CEO Sean Downes' FY 2016 total compensation was $16.3 million versus $25 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qfaMrg) Further company coverage:
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: