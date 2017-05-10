BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Universal Partners Ltd:
* Quarter ended March 2017 total revenue 121,425 stg versus 276,064 stg year ago
* Quarter ended March 2017 loss before tax 108,501 stg versus loss of 406,924 stg year ago Source: bit.ly/2qQOGvD Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017