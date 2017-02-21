Feb 21 Universal Security Instruments Inc -

* Universal Security Instruments reports third-quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $3.178 million versus $4.113 million

* Universal Security Instruments Inc - "comparable orders received in co's third fiscal quarter of previous year were able to be delivered in that quarter"

* Universal Security Instruments Inc - joint venture recorded a non-recurring inventory write down of $387,000 in quarter

* Universal Security Instruments- received approval from testing laboratory for 10-year sealed photoelectric smoke,combination smoke,carbon monoxide alarms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: