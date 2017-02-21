BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Universal Security Instruments Inc -
* Universal Security Instruments reports third-quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.24
* Q3 sales $3.178 million versus $4.113 million
* Universal Security Instruments Inc - "comparable orders received in co's third fiscal quarter of previous year were able to be delivered in that quarter"
* Universal Security Instruments Inc - joint venture recorded a non-recurring inventory write down of $387,000 in quarter
* Universal Security Instruments- received approval from testing laboratory for 10-year sealed photoelectric smoke,combination smoke,carbon monoxide alarms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP