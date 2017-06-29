BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
* Universal Stainless announces rejection of unsolicited offer from Synalloy Corporation
* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products says "does not see a basis for further discussions with Synalloy regarding unsolicited offer at this time"
* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products - co's board determined that Synalloy's unsolicited offer has "no merit for stockholders of universal stainless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
