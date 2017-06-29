June 29 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless announces rejection of unsolicited offer from Synalloy Corporation

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products says "‍does not see a basis for further discussions with Synalloy regarding unsolicited offer at this time"​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products - co's board determined that Synalloy's unsolicited offer has "no merit for stockholders of universal stainless"