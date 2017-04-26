GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
April 26 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc
* Universal stainless reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 sales $48.9 million
* Quarter-End backlog of $57.1 million, up 30.3% sequentially
* "we expect general increase in business activity to continue as we move through 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
June 15 Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Thursday signed a bill to reinstate a key rooftop solar policy and bring national residential installers Tesla Inc's solar division and Sunrun Inc back to the state after an 18-month absence.