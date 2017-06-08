June 8 UNIWHEELS AG

* SAYS SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY INTENDS TO LAUNCH DELISTING OFFER FOR, AND PROCEED WITH DELISTING OF, SHARES OF COMPANY FROM WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE‍​

* SAYS SUPERIOR INTENDS TO ACQUIRE FREE FLOAT OF 7.71% BY MERGING CO INTO SUPERIOR AND SQUEEZING OUT MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS‍​