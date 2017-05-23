BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 29, 2024 and coupon rate 0.89 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 28, 2027 and coupon rate 1.2 percent per annum
* Subscription date on May 23 and payment date on May 29
* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/izJNML
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage: