BRIEF-UPDC Real Estate reports FY pre-tax profit 1.5 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net income 1.8 million naira versus 3.35 million naira year ago
April 26 Unum Group-
* Unum Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Book value per common share as of march 31, 2017 was $39.91, compared to $37.52 at march 31, 2016
* Unum Group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 continues to be within range of 3 percent to 6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $2,806.5 million versus $2,725.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Societe Generale's car leasing arm priced its stock market listing near the lower end of its target range on Thursday, raising 1.2 billion euros in France's biggest initial public offering in more than 18 months.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.