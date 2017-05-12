BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Uol Group Ltd:
* Net attributable profit of $80.3 million for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 (1q17), up four percent
* Qtrly group revenue rises 6% to $350.7 million
* "Group said outlook for commercial market in london could be weighed down by economic uncertainties"
* "Hospitality sector in asia pacific could be affected by uncertain economic outlook" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.