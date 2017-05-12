May 12 Uol Group Ltd:

* Net attributable profit of $80.3 million for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 (1q17), up four percent

* Qtrly group revenue rises 6% to $350.7 million

* "Group said outlook for commercial market in london could be weighed down by economic uncertainties"

* "Hospitality sector in asia pacific could be affected by uncertain economic outlook"