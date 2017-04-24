GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Upland Software Inc:
* Upland Software - on April 21 entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement that amends that certain credit agreement dated as of May 14, 2015
* Upland Software Inc- amendment to agreement provides for an additional term loan of $15 million - SEC filing
* Upland Software - amendment provides for increase in maximum amount of purchase consideration payable in respect of all permitted deals $75 million to $150 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oXLi06) Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.