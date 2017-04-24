April 24 Upland Software Inc:

* Upland Software - on April 21 entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement that amends that certain credit agreement dated as of May 14, 2015

* Upland Software Inc- amendment to agreement provides for an additional term loan of $15 million - SEC filing

* Upland Software - amendment provides for increase in maximum amount of purchase consideration payable in respect of all permitted deals $75 million to $150 million