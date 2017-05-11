BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $20.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.5 million
* Upland Software Inc says Upland also affirms its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.3 million to $22.3 million
* Upland Software Inc says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $6.2 to $6.8 million in Q2
* Upland Software Inc - Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: