UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 UPM Oyj
* says Madison Paper Industries, a partnership of Finland's UPM and Northern SC Paper Corp., a subsidiary of The New York Times Company, has signed an agreement on the sale of its hydro power facilities to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC
* says transaction is still subject to third party approvals, the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio