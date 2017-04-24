UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
April 24 United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS names Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer
* Aligns Critical Technology and Engineering teams in one organization
* Forms Advanced Technology Group to develop new solutions for customers and UPS operations
* Mark Wallace will continue to lead global engineering and sustainability as a member of company's executive management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening