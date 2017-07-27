BRIEF-UPS Q2 earnings per share $1.58

July 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS reports 2Q EPS of $1.58 as revenue grows across all segments

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UPS - ‍company reiterates full-year 2017 adjusted eps guidance​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $15,750 million versus $14,629 million​

* Q2 revenue view $15.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UPS qtrly ‍U.S. Domestic segment revenue $9,745 million versus $9,015 million​

* UPS qtrly ‍U.S. domestic segment operating profit $1,395 million versus $1,233 m​ln

* UPS - Q2 international segment operating profit $583​ million versus $613 million ‍

* Says ‍second half currency headwinds and continued costs for strategic initiatives will weigh on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UPS - Q2 international segment revenue $3,163 million versus $3,077 million