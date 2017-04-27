BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* Quarterly revenue $15,315 million versus $14,418 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $15.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 revenue of $9.54 billion versus $9.08 million
* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 operating profit of $1.08 billion versus $1.10 billion
* For U.S. domestic segment in Q1 2017, revenue increased $451 million over Q1 2016 as B2C deliveries rose
* Quarterly international segment operating profit $529 million versus $574 million
* Quarterly international segment revenue $3,058 million versus $2,914 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10
* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.