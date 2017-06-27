June 27 UPS
* UPS - on june 23, co's unit amended the ups retirement
plan and the ups excess coordinating benefit plan - sec filing
* UPS - amended retirement plan to cease accruals of
additional benefits for future service, compensation for
non-union participants effective jan 1, 2023
* UPS - concurrently, the company also amended the ups
401(k) savings plan effective january 1, 2023
* UPS - company will reflect the impact of the remeasurement
of the assets and liabilities of the amended plans and the
curtailments as of june 30, 2017
* UPS - the amendment provides for transition contributions
to certain participants starting january 1, 2023
* Amended ups 401(k) savings plan to make previously
ineligible non-union u.s. Employees eligible for ups retirement
contributions
* UPS - non-union retirees already collecting benefits and
former employees with a vested benefit will not be affected by
co's amendments
* UPS - employees affected by co's amendments will keep the
benefits earned in the defined benefit plan through january 1,
2023
* UPS - if applicable provisions of the code would limit any
of contributions to 401(k) plan, such contributions will be made
to ups restoration savings plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: