* On March 15, 2017, UQM Technologies entered into a non-revolving line of credit for $5.6 million with a bank

* Interest rate is variable based upon one month libor rate plus 4.0 pct per annum on outstanding balance and payable monthly

* Non-revolving line of credit will expire on March 15, 2019, amounts repaid during term of loan may not be reborrowed