UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Ur-Energy Inc
* Ur-Energy releases 2017 Q1 results
* Ur-Energy inc - Expect to have contract sales of 241,000 pounds u(3)o(8) in 2017 Q2 at an average price of $49 per pound
* During three months ended March 31, 2017, a total of 79,340 pounds of u(3)o(8) was captured within lost creek plant
* Ur-Energy Inc - Q2 production target for lost creek is between 60,000 and 75,000 pounds u(3)o(8) dried and drummed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.