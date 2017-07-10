FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 10, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium energy corp exercises option to acquire the alto paraná titanium project in paraguay

* Uranium energy - now controls 100% of alto paraná titanium project located in departments of alto paraná and canindeyú in republic of paraguay​

* Deal ‍for aggregate consideration of $1.02 million

* Uranium energy - under terms of share purchase and option agreement, co issued to cic resources 664,879 restricted common shares of co at $1.54/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

