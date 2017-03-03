March 2 Uranium Resources Inc:

* Uranium Resources reports 2016 results

* Uranium Resources Inc says company's current cash is expected to fund critical operations through year-end 2017 and into early 2018

* Uranium Resources Inc says net loss for 12 months ended December 31, 2016 is $19.6 million compared to a net loss of $15.1 million during same period in 2015