UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 Uravan Minerals Inc -
* Uravan and Cameco form joint venture
* Co, Cameco have signed a memorandum of understanding involving termination of Halliday/Stewardson option agreement
* To form JV whereby Uravan and Cameco will be participants under H/S JV agreement covering Halliday and Stewardson projects, Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan
* Cameco can earn a 51% interest in Uravan's Halliday and Stewardson properties by funding $7 mln in exploration expenditures by April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold