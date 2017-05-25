May 25 Urban & Civic Plc:

* Hy epra net asset value of ‎£424.5 million (30 September 2016: £409.8 million)

* Dividend for period up 9 per cent to 1.2p per share to recognise continued progress

* HY profit before tax for six months to 31 March 2017 was £4.2 million (£8.4 million to 31 March 2016)

* "As at March 2017, group had 69 per cent of epra net assets in strategic projects. Board anticipates that figure moving higher again."

* Expectation is that co will realise current commercial holdings over time for reinvestment in new strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)