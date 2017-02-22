BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
Feb 22 Urban Communications Inc
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Urban Communications Inc- Agreed to extend term of its $4.4 million existing loan facility with mhi finance corp. To october 2, 2018
* Urban Communications Inc - Loan principal increased to $5,000,000 with $350,000 of principal repayable in periodic payments prior to new maturity date
* Urban Communications - Negotiated option to repurchase all of 26.4 million loan bonus warrants issued in connection with initial loan, 2 loan increases
* Interest rate of loan remains at 11 percent/annum, payable quarterly
* Urban Communications Inc - Upon exercise of repurchase option this would represent a 15 percent reduction in company's fully diluted share position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs