May 31 Urban Communications Inc:

* Urban Communications Inc reports Q1 2017 financial results

* Urban Communications Inc - ‍in quarter, generated sales of $573,833, an increase of $376,157, or 190%, compared with Q1 of 2016​

* Qtrly net loss of $843,571, a decrease of $313,994, or 27%, compared with Q1 of 2016