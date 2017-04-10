BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Urban Edge Properties
* Urban Edge Properties acquiring $325 million, Seven Asset Portfolio
* Urban Edge Properties - entered a contract to acquire Seven Retail Assets for $325 million
* Urban Edge Properties - contributors are exchanging their property interests for about $127 million of UE operating partnership units valued at $27.02/unit
* Urban Edge Properties - UE will also assume $33 million of existing debt, issue approximately $117 million of non-recourse, secured debt
* Urban Edge Properties - UE will fund remaining $48 million in cash
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.