MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Urbanet Corporation Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire six hotels to start hotel business, effective July 31
* Acquisition price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing