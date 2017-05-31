May 31 Urbanfund Corp:

* Urbanfund Corp. reports financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly rental revenue of $1.4 million compared to rental revenue of $1.2 million for corresponding period in 2016

* As of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents in amount of $7.4 million versus $6.4 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: