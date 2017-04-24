BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 Urogen Pharma Ltd:
* sees U.S. IPO of 3.46 million ordinary shares to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - SEC filing
* Urogen Pharma Ltd- expects to use about $17 million of IPO net proceeds to complete single pivotal Phase 3 trial of mitogel for treatment of low-grade UTUC
* Urogen Pharma Ltd- expects to use about $14 million of IPO net proceeds to file IND for, and to initiate phase 2b clinical trial of, Vesigel Source text: (bit.ly/2pVVSn4)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock