March 28 UrtheCast Corp

* UrtheCast reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for 2017 of growing non-ifrs revenues

* Qtrly revenue $57.5 million versus $13.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for expanding 2017 adjusted ebitda margins over 2016

* UrtheCast - during quarter, recorded an additional non-cash asset impairment charge of $3.1 million for co's two EO cameras aboard international space station