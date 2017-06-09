BRIEF-Reading International gets US$20 mln insurance payment for earthquake damage
* Reading International provides update on New Zealand and Australia properties
June 9 U.S. Air Force spokesperson:
* U.S. Air Force spokesperson issues statement on a temporary cancellation of F-35 flying operations at Luke air force base
* U.S. Air Force spokesperson says currently, the local flying operations cancellation is limited to Luke air force base
* U.S. Air Force spokesperson - since May 2, five F-35A pilots assigned to Luke air force base reported physiological incidents while flying
* U.S. Air Force spokesperson - cancelled local flying operations for F-35A Lightning II aircraft due to 5 incidents in which pilots experienced hypoxia-like symptoms
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
* Northern Empire Resources Corp - has staked an additional 489 claims in Bare Mountain District of Nevada