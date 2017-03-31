March 31 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc:

* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - resigned ceo Shane Evangelist will serve as a consultant to co through May 1, 2017

* U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc - on March 30, 2017 board approved a decrease in size of board by one director, from nine to eight directors Source text:(bit.ly/2nm6DfP) Further company coverage: