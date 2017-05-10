UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Us Auto Parts Network Inc
* U.S. Auto Parts reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 sales $80.8 million versus $80.7 million
* Says continues to expect net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016
* US Auto Parts Network says continues to expect FY 2017 net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million, adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources