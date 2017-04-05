April 5 U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes

* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017

* U.S. Bancorp-Redemption price to be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus,unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date of April 15