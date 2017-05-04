UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
* U.S. CDC gives investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
* U.S. CDC says thirty-two people infected with the outbreak strains of STEC O157:H7 were reported from 12 states
* U.S. CDC says there were 12 hospitalizations related to multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli
* U.S. CDC says 3 more sick people have been reported since last update on march 30, most recent illness started on April 18
* U.S. CDC says no deaths were reported from multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli O157:H7 infections Source text : (bit.ly/2m3YfTg)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources