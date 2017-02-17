Feb 17 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC):
* Begun review of air quality associated with use of air
hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4
labs
* "There is no known exposure to hazardous pathogens or
contaminated air within the labs"
* Review is focusing on whether staff who have used the
hoses could have been exposed to unknown chemical compounds from
the hoses themselves
* "There is no known risk to the public"
* Suspended laboratory work that involves use of air hoses
attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs
during review period