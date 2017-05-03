May 3 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC says multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery appears to be over

* U.S. CDC says there were 2 deaths related to multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery

* Since last update on March 9, 2 more people have gotten sick in connection with listeriosis outbreak, bringing total number of cases to 8

* U.S. CDC says there were 8 hospitalizations related to multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery Source text (bit.ly/2n4of4h)