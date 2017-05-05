May 5 United States Cellular Corp:
* U.S. Cellular reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $936 million versus I/B/E/S view $955.2 million
* United States Cellular Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital
expenditures about $500 million
* United States Cellular Corp- 2017 current estimated total
operating revenues $3,800 million-$4,000 million
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $700
million - $800 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $3.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly postpaid net losses
27,000 versus 45,000 additions last year
* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly prepaid net losses
4,000 versus 12,000 additions last year
* United States Cellular Corp- as of or for the quarter
ended March 31 2017 postpaid arpu $45.42 versus $48.13
* As of or for the quarter ended march 31 prepaid arpu $
33.66 versus $ 35.51
* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly postpaid churn rate
1.29pct versus 1.28pct
* United States Cellular Corp- as of or for the quarter
ended march 31 prepaid churn rate 5.69pct versus 5.37pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: