Feb 28 U.S. Concrete Inc
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.01
* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly aggregate products average sales price improved 14.8
pct to $12.57 per ton
* U.S. Concrete Inc - says "remain very optimistic about
potential growth in our existing markets as we look to full year
of 2017"
