BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air conditioners and heat pumps due to fire hazard
* As part of recall, Carrier has received 14 additional reports of overheating; no injuries have been reported in the additional incidents
* Expanded recall involves packaged terminal air conditioners, packaged terminal heat pumps sold under the bryant, carrier and fast brand names
* Recall involves about 94,000 units (in addition, about 285,000 previously recalled in Dec 2015, 185,000 were previously recalled in Nov 2007) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.