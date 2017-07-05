UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers due to fire & burn hazards
* No injuries or property damage have been reported
* There have been 39 reports of plastic on crystal chandeliers burning, melting, wires burned, overheating in 4-light chandelier
* There has been 1 report of crystal chandeliers catching fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources