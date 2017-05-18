May 18 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :

* Pier 1 Imports recalls chalk note mugs due to burn hazard

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard

* U.S. CPSC- Firm has received reports of 8 mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid, no injuries have been reported as part of the recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: