April 27 US Ecology Inc:

* US Ecology announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.23 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.24

* Q1 revenue C$110.2 million versus C$113.3 million

* US Ecology Inc - reaffirms its previously issued 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $120 million to $130 million

* US Ecology - reaffirms its previously issued 2017 diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.69 to $1.93

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $109.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: