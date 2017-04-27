April 27 US Ecology Inc:
* US Ecology announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.23 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.24
* Q1 revenue C$110.2 million versus C$113.3 million
* US Ecology Inc - reaffirms its previously issued 2017
adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $120 million to $130 million
* US Ecology - reaffirms its previously issued 2017 diluted
earnings per share guidance of $1.69 to $1.93
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $109.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
