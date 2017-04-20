BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 US Ecology Inc
* US Ecology Inc - on April 18, in connection with co's entry into new credit agreement, co terminated existing credit agreement, dated as of June 14, 2014
* US Ecology Inc - prior to termination of former credit deal, there were about $278.3 million of term loans, no revolving loans outstanding under former credit deal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ouovFO) Further company coverage:
Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.