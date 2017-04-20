April 20 US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology Inc - on April 18, in connection with co's entry into new credit agreement, co terminated existing credit agreement, dated as of June 14, 2014

* US Ecology Inc - prior to termination of former credit deal, there were about $278.3 million of term loans, no revolving loans outstanding under former credit deal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ouovFO) Further company coverage: