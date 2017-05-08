May 8 US Energy Corp:
* US Energy Corp says on may 2, 2017, amended and restated
credit agreement dated July 30, 2010 was sold, assigned and
transferred to APEG Energy II, L.P.
* US Energy Corp says APEG purchased and assumed all of WFB
s rights and obligations as lender to energy one in credit
agreement
* US Energy Corp says concurrently, U.S. Energy Corp. ,
energy one and APEG entered into limited forbearance agreement
dated may 2, 2017
* US Energy Corp says credit agreement requires company s
compliance with certain restricted financial covenants
* Us energy -in connection with forbearance agreement, 4 of
directors currently serving have agreed to resign and be
replaced by 3 directors reasonably acceptable to apeg
Source text (bit.ly/2qTSWHd)
