BRIEF-U.S. FDA announces regulatory plan to shift trajectory of tobacco-related disease, death

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration:
* FDA announces comprehensive regulatory plan to shift trajectory of tobacco-related disease, death
* Plans to begin public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards
* Applications for newly-regulated combustible products, such as cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah tobacco, would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2021
* Intends to issue Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to seek input on potential public health benefits of lowering nicotine in cigarettes
* Under expected revised timelines, applications for non-combustible products such as ENDS or e-cigarettes would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2022
* The FDA expects that manufacturers would continue to market products while the agency reviews product applications
* Says anticipated new enforcement policy will not affect any current requirements for cigarettes and smokeless tobacco
* Anticipated new enforcement policy will affect only the newly-regulated tobacco products such as cigars and e-cigarettes
* Also plans to finalize guidance on how it intends to review Premarket Tobacco Applications for electronic nicotine delivery systems Source text: (bit.ly/2w6oeNF)