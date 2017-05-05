PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 5 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration - approved radicava (edaravone) to treat patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
* The FDA granted approval of radicava to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc Further company coverage: [Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc]
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
* Says 1,850 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 185,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 19
* TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS RECEIVED AFTER PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 748 TSEK